The Vegas Golden Knights, with Mark Stone, take the ice Monday against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Stone intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Mark Stone vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Stone has averaged 19:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

Stone has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

Stone has a point in 11 of 21 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Stone has an assist in nine of 21 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Stone has an implied probability of 64.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Stone has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Stone Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 71 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 21 Games 1 18 Points 1 5 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

