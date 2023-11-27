Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Calgary Flames at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Fancy a wager on Marchessault? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

Marchessault's plus-minus this season, in 17:32 per game on the ice, is +1.

Marchessault has scored a goal in a game six times this year over 21 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Marchessault has a point in 10 of 21 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Marchessault has an assist in five of 21 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Marchessault hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 21 Games 4 14 Points 2 9 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

