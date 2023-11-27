The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Monday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Jonathan Marchessault find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

  • Marchessault has scored in six of 21 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.
  • Marchessault has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have conceded 71 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:53 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 3 2 1 19:13 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 22:02 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:20 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:55 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:47 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:13 Home W 7-0

Golden Knights vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

