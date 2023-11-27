John Collins and his Utah Jazz teammates take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 105-100 win over the Pelicans (his most recent action) Collins put up 12 points and nine rebounds.

We're going to look at Collins' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.6 14.3 Rebounds -- 8.8 8.4 Assists -- 0.9 0.6 PRA -- 24.3 23.3 PR -- 23.4 22.7 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.4



John Collins Insights vs. the Pelicans

Collins is responsible for attempting 12.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.1 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 10.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Collins' opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 102.6 possessions per game, while his Jazz rank 16th in possessions per game with 103.8.

Defensively, the Pelicans are ranked 15th in the NBA, allowing 112.9 points per game.

Conceding 45.9 rebounds per game, the Pelicans are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans have allowed 26.9 per contest, 21st in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pelicans are ranked 17th in the league, allowing 12.8 makes per contest.

John Collins vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2023 23 12 9 0 0 0 0

