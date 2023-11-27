John Collins, Top Jazz Players to Watch vs. the Pelicans - November 27
Monday's 9:00 PM ET game between the Utah Jazz (5-11) and the New Orleans Pelicans (9-8) at Delta Center features the Jazz's John Collins as a player to watch.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: KJZZ, BSNO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jazz's Last Game
The Pelicans were defeated by the Jazz on Saturday, 105-100. Brandon Ingram scored 26 in a losing effort, while Collin Sexton paced the winning team with 16 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Collin Sexton
|16
|3
|6
|0
|0
|3
|Keyonte George
|15
|6
|5
|0
|0
|4
|Kelly Olynyk
|13
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Collins is putting up 14.6 points, 0.9 assists and 8.8 boards per game.
- Kelly Olynyk averages 8.0 points, 5.9 boards and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Talen Horton-Tucker averages 9.6 points, 3.0 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Keyonte George is averaging 9.4 points, 5.3 assists and 2.9 boards per contest.
- Sexton's numbers on the season are 12.0 points, 2.6 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Watch Collins, Ingram and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Lauri Markkanen
|21.5
|7.3
|0.5
|1.1
|1.0
|2.4
|John Collins
|14.3
|8.4
|0.6
|0.6
|1.2
|1.4
|Jordan Clarkson
|18.5
|2.4
|3.8
|0.9
|0.2
|1.6
|Keyonte George
|10.4
|3.1
|6.6
|0.5
|0.1
|1.7
|Kelly Olynyk
|7.8
|6.5
|3.9
|0.5
|0.3
|0.8
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.