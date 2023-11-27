Monday's 9:00 PM ET game between the Utah Jazz (5-11) and the New Orleans Pelicans (9-8) at Delta Center features the Jazz's John Collins as a player to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: KJZZ, BSNO

KJZZ, BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz's Last Game

The Pelicans were defeated by the Jazz on Saturday, 105-100. Brandon Ingram scored 26 in a losing effort, while Collin Sexton paced the winning team with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Collin Sexton 16 3 6 0 0 3 Keyonte George 15 6 5 0 0 4 Kelly Olynyk 13 6 3 1 1 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz Players to Watch

Collins is putting up 14.6 points, 0.9 assists and 8.8 boards per game.

Kelly Olynyk averages 8.0 points, 5.9 boards and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Talen Horton-Tucker averages 9.6 points, 3.0 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Keyonte George is averaging 9.4 points, 5.3 assists and 2.9 boards per contest.

Sexton's numbers on the season are 12.0 points, 2.6 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch Collins, Ingram and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lauri Markkanen 21.5 7.3 0.5 1.1 1.0 2.4 John Collins 14.3 8.4 0.6 0.6 1.2 1.4 Jordan Clarkson 18.5 2.4 3.8 0.9 0.2 1.6 Keyonte George 10.4 3.1 6.6 0.5 0.1 1.7 Kelly Olynyk 7.8 6.5 3.9 0.5 0.3 0.8

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.