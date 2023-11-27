Player props can be found for Brandon Ingram and John Collins, among others, when the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSNO

KJZZ and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

John Collins Props

PTS 3PM 13.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: +130)

Collins is averaging 14.6 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.1 more than Monday's over/under.

Collins averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS 3PM 20.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: +134)

Jordan Clarkson's 18.3 points per game average is 2.2 fewer than Monday's over/under.

Clarkson has averaged 1.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: +112)

Ingram's 24.6 points per game average is 0.9 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has grabbed 5.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).

Ingram has averaged 5.1 assists per game this year, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Ingram's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS 3PM 20.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: +134)

Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 13.1 points per game, 0.6 higher than Monday's prop total.

He grabs 8.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet on Monday.

Valanciunas' assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is the same as Monday's prop bet.

He drains 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet total on Monday (0.5).

