The New Orleans Pelicans (9-8) face the Utah Jazz (5-11) on November 27, 2023. The matchup airs on KJZZ and BSNO.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: Utah Jazz Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jazz vs Pelicans Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 46% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.

Utah is 3-5 when it shoots better than 46% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank first.

The Jazz put up an average of 114.3 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 112.9 the Pelicans give up.

When it scores more than 112.9 points, Utah is 4-6.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz score 120.6 points per game at home, 12.7 more than away (107.9). On defense they give up 117.8 per game, 6.7 fewer points than on the road (124.5).

At home the Jazz are picking up 26.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than on the road (26.5).

Jazz Injuries