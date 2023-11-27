The injury report for the Utah Jazz (5-11) heading into their game against the New Orleans Pelicans (9-8) currently features two players. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27 from Delta Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Last time out, the Jazz bested the Pelicans 105-100 on Saturday. In the Jazz's victory, Collin Sexton recorded 16 points (and added three rebounds and six assists), while Brandon Ingram scored 26 in the loss for the Pelicans.

Jazz vs Pelicans Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jordan Clarkson SG Out Illness 18.3 3.3 4.6 Lauri Markkanen PF Out Hamstring 23.7 8.7 1.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan: Out (Calf), Zion Williamson: Out (Rest), CJ McCollum: Out (Lung), Trey Murphy III: Out (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and BSNO

KJZZ and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.