The New Orleans Pelicans (9-8) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (5-11) as 3.5-point favorites on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSNO. The point total is set at 229.5 for the matchup.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -3.5 229.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has played 10 games this season that ended with a point total over 229.5 points.

Utah has a 235.4-point average over/under in its contests this season, 5.9 more points than this game's point total.

Utah has an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jazz have come away with three wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Utah has won one of its nine games, or 11.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Utah has a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Jazz vs Pelicans Additional Info

Jazz vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 6 35.3% 112.9 227.2 112.9 234 226.7 Jazz 10 62.5% 114.3 227.2 121.1 234 230.3

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Jazz have gone over the total five times.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.750, 6-2-0 record) than on the road (.250, 2-6-0).

The Jazz's 114.3 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 112.9 the Pelicans give up.

When it scores more than 112.9 points, Utah is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Jazz and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 8-8 6-5 10-6 Pelicans 10-7 2-2 7-10

Jazz vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Jazz Pelicans 114.3 Points Scored (PG) 112.9 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 6-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 4-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 121.1 Points Allowed (PG) 112.9 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 4-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-2 3-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-2

