Jazz vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (9-8) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (5-11) as 3.5-point favorites on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSNO. The point total is set at 229.5 for the matchup.
Jazz vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and BSNO
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-3.5
|229.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah has played 10 games this season that ended with a point total over 229.5 points.
- Utah has a 235.4-point average over/under in its contests this season, 5.9 more points than this game's point total.
- Utah has an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Jazz have come away with three wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Utah has won one of its nine games, or 11.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Utah has a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Jazz vs Pelicans Additional Info
Jazz vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|6
|35.3%
|112.9
|227.2
|112.9
|234
|226.7
|Jazz
|10
|62.5%
|114.3
|227.2
|121.1
|234
|230.3
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Jazz have gone over the total five times.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.750, 6-2-0 record) than on the road (.250, 2-6-0).
- The Jazz's 114.3 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 112.9 the Pelicans give up.
- When it scores more than 112.9 points, Utah is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall.
Jazz vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|8-8
|6-5
|10-6
|Pelicans
|10-7
|2-2
|7-10
Jazz vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Jazz
|Pelicans
|114.3
|112.9
|12
|17
|6-4
|3-1
|4-6
|3-1
|121.1
|112.9
|25
|15
|4-0
|8-2
|3-1
|8-2
