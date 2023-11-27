Jazz vs. Pelicans: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 27
On Monday, November 27, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (9-8) face the Utah Jazz (5-11) at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSNO.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Pelicans matchup.
Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSNO
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Delta Center
Jazz vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pelicans Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pelicans (-4.5)
|229.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Pelicans (-4)
|229
|-180
|+152
Jazz vs. Pelicans Betting Trends
- The Pelicans average 112.9 points per game (17th in the league) while allowing 112.9 per outing (15th in the NBA). They have a 0 scoring differential overall.
- The Jazz's -110 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.3 points per game (12th in NBA) while allowing 121.1 per outing (25th in league).
- These two teams average 227.2 points per game combined, 2.3 less than this game's total.
- These two teams give up 234 points per game combined, 4.5 more points than the total for this matchup.
- New Orleans has compiled a 10-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Utah has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.
Jazz and Pelicans NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Jazz
|+50000
|+30000
|-
|Pelicans
|+5000
|+2000
|-
