On Monday, November 27, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (9-8) face the Utah Jazz (5-11) at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSNO.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSNO

KJZZ and BSNO Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pelicans Moneyline Jazz Moneyline BetMGM Pelicans (-4.5) 229.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pelicans (-4) 229 -180 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Jazz vs Pelicans Additional Info

Jazz vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans average 112.9 points per game (17th in the league) while allowing 112.9 per outing (15th in the NBA). They have a 0 scoring differential overall.

The Jazz's -110 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.3 points per game (12th in NBA) while allowing 121.1 per outing (25th in league).

These two teams average 227.2 points per game combined, 2.3 less than this game's total.

These two teams give up 234 points per game combined, 4.5 more points than the total for this matchup.

New Orleans has compiled a 10-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Utah has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.

Jazz and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +50000 +30000 - Pelicans +5000 +2000 -

