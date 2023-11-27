Jack Eichel will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Calgary Flames play at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. Looking to bet on Eichel's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jack Eichel vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Eichel Season Stats Insights

Eichel has averaged 20:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

In seven of 21 games this season, Eichel has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Eichel has a point in 14 of 21 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Eichel has had an assist in a game 10 times this season over 21 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Eichel's implied probability to go over his point total is 69.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Eichel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eichel Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 71 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 21 Games 4 20 Points 3 8 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

