Ivan Barbashev and the Vegas Golden Knights will meet the Calgary Flames at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Fancy a wager on Barbashev? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Barbashev has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 14:43 on the ice per game.

Barbashev has a goal in four of 21 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Barbashev has a point in five of 21 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Barbashev has had an assist twice this year in 21 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Barbashev's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barbashev has an implied probability of 26.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 71 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 21 Games 5 6 Points 4 4 Goals 1 2 Assists 3

