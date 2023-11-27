Will Ivan Barbashev Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 27?
Can we anticipate Ivan Barbashev scoring a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Calgary Flames at 9:30 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Barbashev stats and insights
- In four of 21 games this season, Barbashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
- Barbashev has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 12.9% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are allowing 71 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Barbashev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:09
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:56
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|13:19
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|13:48
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:49
|Home
|W 7-0
Golden Knights vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
