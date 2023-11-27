Can we anticipate Ivan Barbashev scoring a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Calgary Flames at 9:30 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Barbashev stats and insights

  • In four of 21 games this season, Barbashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
  • Barbashev has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 12.9% of them.

Flames defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flames are allowing 71 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Barbashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:09 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:16 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:19 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:03 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:51 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:30 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 13:48 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:49 Home W 7-0

Golden Knights vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

