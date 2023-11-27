Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Flames on November 27, 2023
Player prop bet options for William Karlsson, Elias Lindholm and others are listed when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday (at 9:30 PM ET).
Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Flames Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Karlsson, who has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) and plays an average of 17:30 per game.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Penguins
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|9
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Jack Eichel has 20 points (1.0 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 12 assists.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|8
|at Stars
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Penguins
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flyers
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 16
|1
|2
|3
|5
Mark Stone Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Mark Stone has scored five goals and added 13 assists through 21 games for Vegas.
Stone Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Stars
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Penguins
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Flyers
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 16
|1
|2
|3
|3
NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames
Elias Lindholm Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Lindholm has recorded five goals and 10 assists in 21 games for Calgary, good for 15 points.
Lindholm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Predators
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Kraken
|Nov. 20
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
Jonathan Huberdeau Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Jonathan Huberdeau has racked up 13 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and nine assists.
Huberdeau Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Stars
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Kraken
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
