Player prop bet options for William Karlsson, Elias Lindholm and others are listed when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday (at 9:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Karlsson, who has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) and plays an average of 17:30 per game.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 at Stars Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 at Penguins Nov. 19 0 0 0 4 at Flyers Nov. 18 1 0 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 16 0 1 1 9

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Jack Eichel has 20 points (1.0 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 12 assists.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 25 0 0 0 8 at Stars Nov. 22 1 0 1 4 at Penguins Nov. 19 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Nov. 18 0 1 1 3 at Canadiens Nov. 16 1 2 3 5

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Mark Stone has scored five goals and added 13 assists through 21 games for Vegas.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 25 0 0 0 3 at Stars Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 at Penguins Nov. 19 0 0 0 0 at Flyers Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 at Canadiens Nov. 16 1 2 3 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Lindholm has recorded five goals and 10 assists in 21 games for Calgary, good for 15 points.

Lindholm Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 at Stars Nov. 24 1 1 2 1 at Predators Nov. 22 0 0 0 3 at Kraken Nov. 20 1 0 1 5 vs. Islanders Nov. 18 0 1 1 1

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Jonathan Huberdeau Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Jonathan Huberdeau has racked up 13 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and nine assists.

Huberdeau Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 25 0 1 1 2 at Stars Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 at Predators Nov. 22 0 0 0 1 at Kraken Nov. 20 1 1 2 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 18 0 1 1 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.