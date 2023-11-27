The Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-2) host the Calgary Flames (8-10-3) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday, November 27 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS, with each team back in action after a loss. The Golden Knights fell to the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 in their last outing, while the Flames are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-115) Flames (-105) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 58.8% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (10-7).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Vegas has a 10-7 record (winning 58.8% of its games).

The Golden Knights have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Vegas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in nine of 21 games this season.

Golden Knights vs Flames Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Flames Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Flames Total (Rank) 66 (10th) Goals 62 (19th) 50 (4th) Goals Allowed 71 (24th) 16 (9th) Power Play Goals 8 (26th) 9 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (10th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas has covered the spread twice in its past 10 games, and is 4-5-1 overall.

In its past 10 games, Vegas went over three times.

The Golden Knights and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.5 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Golden Knights' 66 goals this season make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have given up the fourth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 50 (only 2.4 per game).

The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +16.

