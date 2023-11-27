Golden Knights vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-2) host the Calgary Flames (8-10-3) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday, November 27 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS, with each team back in action after a loss. The Golden Knights fell to the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 in their last outing, while the Flames are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-115)
|Flames (-105)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 58.8% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (10-7).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Vegas has a 10-7 record (winning 58.8% of its games).
- The Golden Knights have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Vegas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in nine of 21 games this season.
Golden Knights vs Flames Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Flames Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Flames Total (Rank)
|66 (10th)
|Goals
|62 (19th)
|50 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|71 (24th)
|16 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|8 (26th)
|9 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|11 (10th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas has covered the spread twice in its past 10 games, and is 4-5-1 overall.
- In its past 10 games, Vegas went over three times.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.5 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Golden Knights' 66 goals this season make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights have given up the fourth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 50 (only 2.4 per game).
- The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +16.
