Elias Lindholm and William Karlsson will be two of the best players to watch when the Calgary Flames play the Vegas Golden Knights at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday, November 27 at 9:30 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Information

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Karlsson's nine goals and 11 assists in 21 matchups give him 20 points on the season.

Jack Eichel has made a major impact for Vegas this season with 20 points (eight goals and 12 assists).

This season, Vegas' Mark Stone has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) this season.

In the crease, Logan Thompson's record stands at 5-3-1 on the season, allowing 21 goals (2.3 goals against average) and collecting 246 saves with a .921% save percentage (10th-best in the league).

Flames Players to Watch

One of Calgary's top offensive players this season is Lindholm, with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) and an average ice time of 20:48 per game.

Through 21 games, Jonathan Huberdeau has scored four goals and picked up nine assists.

Nazem Kadri has scored four goals and added nine assists in 21 games for Calgary.

Daniel Vladar's record is 3-2-1. He has given up 22 goals (3.6 goals against average) and made 146 saves.

Golden Knights vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 20th 2.95 Goals Scored 3.14 17th 20th 3.38 Goals Allowed 2.38 3rd 10th 31.9 Shots 31.6 12th 11th 29.7 Shots Allowed 29.8 13th 27th 11.76% Power Play % 21.62% 14th 11th 84.29% Penalty Kill % 85.94% 6th

