The Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-2) square off against the Calgary Flames (8-10-3) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday, November 27 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Golden Knights were defeated by the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 in their most recent game, while the Flames are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have put up a 4-5-1 record after totaling 26 total goals (six power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 17.1%). Their opponents have scored a combined 21 goals in those games.

Golden Knights vs. Flames Predictions for Monday

Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final score of Flames 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flames (-105)

Flames (-105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Flames (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs Flames Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 14-5-2 overall and 4-2-6 in overtime games.

Vegas is 3-0-2 (eight points) in its five games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Golden Knights scored just one goal, they lost.

Vegas has finished 3-1-0 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering six points).

The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals 13 times, and are 11-0-2 in those games (to register 24 points).

In the five games when Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 4-0-1 to record nine points.

In the 11 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 6-5-0 (12 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents nine times, and went 7-0-2 (16 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 18th 3.14 Goals Scored 2.95 20th 3rd 2.38 Goals Allowed 3.38 20th 13th 31.6 Shots 31.9 10th 13th 29.8 Shots Allowed 29.7 11th 12th 21.62% Power Play % 11.76% 27th 6th 85.94% Penalty Kill % 84.29% 11th

Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

