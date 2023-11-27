Golden Knights vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 27
The Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-2) square off against the Calgary Flames (8-10-3) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday, November 27 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Golden Knights were defeated by the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 in their most recent game, while the Flames are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have put up a 4-5-1 record after totaling 26 total goals (six power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 17.1%). Their opponents have scored a combined 21 goals in those games.
Golden Knights vs. Flames Predictions for Monday
Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final score of Flames 4, Golden Knights 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Flames (-105)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Flames (+1.5)
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights are 14-5-2 overall and 4-2-6 in overtime games.
- Vegas is 3-0-2 (eight points) in its five games decided by one goal.
- In the one game this season the Golden Knights scored just one goal, they lost.
- Vegas has finished 3-1-0 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering six points).
- The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals 13 times, and are 11-0-2 in those games (to register 24 points).
- In the five games when Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 4-0-1 to record nine points.
- In the 11 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 6-5-0 (12 points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents nine times, and went 7-0-2 (16 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Flames AVG
|Flames Rank
|18th
|3.14
|Goals Scored
|2.95
|20th
|3rd
|2.38
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|20th
|13th
|31.6
|Shots
|31.9
|10th
|13th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|29.7
|11th
|12th
|21.62%
|Power Play %
|11.76%
|27th
|6th
|85.94%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.29%
|11th
Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
