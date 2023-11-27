A competitive NHL matchup is expected on Monday when the Calgary Flames (8-10-3) host the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-2) at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Golden Knights are underdogs (-110 on the moneyline) against the Flames (-110) ahead of the contest, which begins at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Golden Knights vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Golden Knights vs. Flames Betting Trends

The Flames have been victorious in five of their 11 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (45.5%).

The Golden Knights have been the underdog three times this season, but were victorious every game.

Calgary has never played a game this season shorter than -110 moneyline odds.

Vegas has not had a game with longer moneyline odds than -110.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 5-5 5-3-2 6.3 3.40 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.40 3.10 1 3.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 2-7 3-7-0 6.2 2.60 2.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.60 2.10 6 17.1% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 2-6 Record as ML Underdog 2-0 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

