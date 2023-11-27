The Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-2) will visit the Calgary Flames (8-10-3) on Monday, with both teams coming off a loss in their last game.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Golden Knights vs Flames Additional Info

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 50 total goals (only 2.4 per game) to rank fourth.

The Golden Knights score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (66 total, 3.1 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % William Karlsson 21 9 11 20 8 14 59.3% Jack Eichel 21 8 12 20 12 22 47% Mark Stone 21 5 13 18 12 21 - Shea Theodore 20 4 14 18 13 10 - Jonathan Marchessault 21 9 5 14 11 14 33.3%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames concede 3.4 goals per game (71 in total), 24th in the NHL.

The Flames' 62 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Flames have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Flames have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 34 goals during that span.

Flames Key Players