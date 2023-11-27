Entering a matchup with the Calgary Flames (8-10-3), the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-2) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27 at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Alec Martinez D Questionable Lower Body

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder Oliver Kylington D Out Undisclosed Kevin Rooney C Out Shoulder

Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights' 66 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them ninth in the league.

Vegas concedes just 2.4 goals per game (50 total), the fourth-fewest in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +16, they are sixth-best in the league.

Flames Season Insights

Calgary ranks 18th in the NHL with 62 goals scored (3.0 per game).

They have the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential at -9.

Golden Knights vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Flames (-110) Golden Knights (-110) 6

