Golden Knights vs. Flames Injury Report Today - November 27
Entering a matchup with the Calgary Flames (8-10-3), the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-2) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27 at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Alec Martinez
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
|Oliver Kylington
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Kevin Rooney
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Calgary, Alberta
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
Golden Knights Season Insights
- The Golden Knights' 66 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them ninth in the league.
- Vegas concedes just 2.4 goals per game (50 total), the fourth-fewest in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +16, they are sixth-best in the league.
Flames Season Insights
- Calgary ranks 18th in the NHL with 62 goals scored (3.0 per game).
- They have the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential at -9.
Golden Knights vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flames (-110)
|Golden Knights (-110)
|6
