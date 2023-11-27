The Calgary Flames (8-10-3) host the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-2) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday, November 27 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS, with each team back in action after a loss. The Flames fell to the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 in their most recent game, while the Golden Knights are coming off a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

The Golden Knights have a 4-5-1 record in their past 10 games. They have totaled 26 goals while allowing 21 in that time. On the power play, 35 opportunities have resulted in six goals (17.1% success rate).

Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Monday's game.

Golden Knights vs. Flames Predictions for Monday

Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final result of Flames 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flames (-110)

Flames (-110) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)

Golden Knights vs Flames Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 4-2-6 record in overtime matchups this season and a 14-5-2 overall record.

Vegas has earned eight points (3-0-2) in its five games decided by one goal.

This season the Golden Knights scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Vegas has earned six points (3-1-0 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals in 13 games, earning 24 points from those contests.

Vegas has scored a single power-play goal in five games this season and has registered nine points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 6-5-0 (12 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Golden Knights went 7-0-2 in those contests (16 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 20th 2.95 Goals Scored 3.14 17th 21st 3.38 Goals Allowed 2.38 3rd 10th 31.9 Shots 31.6 13th 11th 29.7 Shots Allowed 29.8 13th 27th 11.76% Power Play % 21.62% 13th 11th 84.29% Penalty Kill % 85.94% 6th

Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

