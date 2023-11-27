Golden Knights vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 27
The Calgary Flames (8-10-3) host the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-2) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday, November 27 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS, with each team back in action after a loss. The Flames fell to the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 in their most recent game, while the Golden Knights are coming off a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.
The Golden Knights have a 4-5-1 record in their past 10 games. They have totaled 26 goals while allowing 21 in that time. On the power play, 35 opportunities have resulted in six goals (17.1% success rate).
Golden Knights vs. Flames Predictions for Monday
Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final result of Flames 4, Golden Knights 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Flames (-110)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights have a 4-2-6 record in overtime matchups this season and a 14-5-2 overall record.
- Vegas has earned eight points (3-0-2) in its five games decided by one goal.
- This season the Golden Knights scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Vegas has earned six points (3-1-0 record) this season when scoring two goals .
- The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals in 13 games, earning 24 points from those contests.
- Vegas has scored a single power-play goal in five games this season and has registered nine points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 6-5-0 (12 points).
- The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Golden Knights went 7-0-2 in those contests (16 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Flames Rank
|Flames AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|20th
|2.95
|Goals Scored
|3.14
|17th
|21st
|3.38
|Goals Allowed
|2.38
|3rd
|10th
|31.9
|Shots
|31.6
|13th
|11th
|29.7
|Shots Allowed
|29.8
|13th
|27th
|11.76%
|Power Play %
|21.62%
|13th
|11th
|84.29%
|Penalty Kill %
|85.94%
|6th
Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
