Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Clark County, Nevada today? We have you covered below.
Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Green Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on November 27
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Canyon Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 27
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Pines High School at Chaparral High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 27
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Del Sol High School at Desert Oasis High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 27
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheyenne High School at Western High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 27
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
