Chandler Stephenson and the Vegas Golden Knights will play the Calgary Flames at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. Does a wager on Stephenson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

Stephenson has averaged 15:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Stephenson has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 17 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In seven of 17 games this year, Stephenson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Stephenson has an assist in seven of 17 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Stephenson goes over his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Stephenson has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 71 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 17 Games 4 11 Points 2 2 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

