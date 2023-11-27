In the upcoming tilt versus the Calgary Flames, which begins at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Chandler Stephenson to find the back of the net for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Stephenson stats and insights

In two of 17 games this season, Stephenson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.

Stephenson has picked up four assists on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Stephenson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:23 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:15 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:32 Away L 4-3 OT 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:40 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:19 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:54 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:36 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 4-3 OT

Golden Knights vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

