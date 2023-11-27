The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is set for Monday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Brayden Pachal light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brayden Pachal score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pachal stats and insights

  • In one of 13 games this season, Pachal scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.
  • Pachal has zero points on the power play.
  • He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have given up 71 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pachal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:03 Home L 2-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:43 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:35 Home W 5-2
10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:54 Away W 4-3 SO
10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 3-2
10/21/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:27 Away W 5-3
10/19/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:49 Away W 5-3
10/17/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:53 Home W 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.