Will Brayden Pachal Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 27?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is set for Monday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Brayden Pachal light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brayden Pachal score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pachal stats and insights
- In one of 13 games this season, Pachal scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.
- Pachal has zero points on the power play.
- He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 71 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pachal recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:03
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|9:54
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|10/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:27
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/17/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.