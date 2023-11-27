Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights will play on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Calgary Flames. Considering a wager on Pietrangelo in the Golden Knights-Flames matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

Pietrangelo has averaged 18:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

Pietrangelo has scored a goal in one of 16 games this year.

In six of 16 games this season, Pietrangelo has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Pietrangelo has an assist in six of 16 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Pietrangelo's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 71 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 16 Games 4 9 Points 3 1 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

