For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Calgary Flames on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, is Alex Pietrangelo a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Alex Pietrangelo score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Pietrangelo stats and insights

In one of 16 games this season, Pietrangelo scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Pietrangelo averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.4%.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 71 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Pietrangelo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 25:29 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 24:01 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:17 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:28 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:51 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:05 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 3 1 2 22:30 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 1 0 1 24:10 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:57 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 21:30 Home W 7-0

Golden Knights vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

