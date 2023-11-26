Raiders vs. Chiefs: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 12
The Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 in matchup between AFC West opponents at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas is a 9-point underdog. This contest has a listed total of 42.5 points.
The betting trends and insights for the Chiefs can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Raiders. Before the Raiders take on the Chiefs, take a look at their betting insights and trends.
Raiders vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-9)
|42.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-8.5)
|43
|-450
|+350
Las Vegas vs. Kansas City Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: CBS
Raiders vs. Chiefs Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Las Vegas is 6-5-0 this season.
- The Raiders are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 9-point underdog or greater this season.
- A pair of Las Vegas 11 games in 2023 have gone over the point total.
- So far this season, Kansas City has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread.
- The Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 9-point favorite or greater this season.
- Out of Kansas City's 10 games with a set total, two have hit the over (20%).
