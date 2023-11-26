The Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in an AFC West clash.

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Raiders Insights

The Raiders average 16.8 points per game, comparable to the 16.4 the Chiefs surrender.

The Raiders average just 5.9 fewer yards per game (277.3) than the Chiefs give up (283.2).

Las Vegas rushes for 79.0 yards per game, 33.4 fewer than the 112.4 Kansas City allows per contest.

The Raiders have turned the ball over 21 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Chiefs have forced (14).

Raiders Home Performance

The Raiders score 20.4 points per game at home (3.6 more than overall) and allow 14.2 at home (6.3 fewer than overall).

At home, the Raiders accumulate more yards (319.4 per game) than they do overall (277.3). They also allow fewer yards at home (303.8) than they do overall (342.3).

At home, Las Vegas accumulates more passing yards (215.0 per game) than it does overall (198.3). It also gives up fewer passing yards at home (198.0) than it does overall (210.0).

The Raiders pick up 104.4 rushing yards per game at home (25.4 more than overall), and concede 105.8 at home (26.5 fewer than overall).

The Raiders convert more third downs at home (38.0%) than they do overall (32.6%), and allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (38.8%) than overall (42.0%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 New York W 30-6 FOX 11/12/2023 New York W 16-12 NBC 11/19/2023 at Miami L 20-13 CBS 11/26/2023 Kansas City - CBS 12/10/2023 Minnesota - FOX 12/14/2023 Los Angeles - Amazon Prime Video 12/25/2023 at Kansas City - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.