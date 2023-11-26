How to Watch Raiders vs. Chiefs on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:57 AM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in an AFC West clash.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Raiders
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV: CBS
Raiders Insights
- The Raiders average 16.8 points per game, comparable to the 16.4 the Chiefs surrender.
- The Raiders average just 5.9 fewer yards per game (277.3) than the Chiefs give up (283.2).
- Las Vegas rushes for 79.0 yards per game, 33.4 fewer than the 112.4 Kansas City allows per contest.
- The Raiders have turned the ball over 21 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Chiefs have forced (14).
Raiders Home Performance
- The Raiders score 20.4 points per game at home (3.6 more than overall) and allow 14.2 at home (6.3 fewer than overall).
- At home, the Raiders accumulate more yards (319.4 per game) than they do overall (277.3). They also allow fewer yards at home (303.8) than they do overall (342.3).
- At home, Las Vegas accumulates more passing yards (215.0 per game) than it does overall (198.3). It also gives up fewer passing yards at home (198.0) than it does overall (210.0).
- The Raiders pick up 104.4 rushing yards per game at home (25.4 more than overall), and concede 105.8 at home (26.5 fewer than overall).
- The Raiders convert more third downs at home (38.0%) than they do overall (32.6%), and allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (38.8%) than overall (42.0%).
Raiders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|New York
|W 30-6
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|New York
|W 16-12
|NBC
|11/19/2023
|at Miami
|L 20-13
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|Kansas City
|-
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|FOX
|12/14/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/25/2023
|at Kansas City
|-
|CBS
