The Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) will meet AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders (5-6), on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Chiefs are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9 points. The over/under for the outing is 42.5 points.

Interested in live betting the Chiefs/Raiders game this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help assist you with your in-game wagers.

Raiders vs. Chiefs Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Raiders have had the lead four times, have been behind four times, and have been knotted up three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Chiefs have been winning five times, have been behind two times, and have been knotted up three times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 5.4 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 2.7 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Raiders have won the second quarter three times, been outscored seven times, and tied one time in 11 games this year.

In 10 games this season, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second quarter six times, lost three times, and been knotted up one time.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 11.3 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.4 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

The Chiefs have won the third quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Kansas City is averaging 4.1 points in the third quarter (16th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 2.9 points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Raiders' 11 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter six times, lost four times, and been knotted up one time.

In 10 games this year, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times, been outscored six times, and tied two times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 1.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.2 points on average in that quarter.

Raiders vs. Chiefs Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Out of 11 games this season, the Raiders have led after the first half three times and have trailed after the first half eight times.

The Chiefs have led after the first half in eight games (6-2 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in one game (0-1), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

2nd Half

This year, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games, lost the second half in five games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

The Chiefs have won the second half in four games this season, and they've been outscored in the second half in six games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging six points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 8.1 points on average in the second half.

