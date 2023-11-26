NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:12 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's NHL schedule, including a Winnipeg Jets squaring off against the Nashville Predators.
There is live coverage available for all the action in the NHL today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Minnesota Wild at Detroit Red Wings
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|ESPN+,BSDET,BSN,BSWIX (Watch this game on Fubo)
|St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|ESPN+,NBCS-CHI,BSMW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Columbus Blue Jackets at Carolina Hurricanes
|5:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|ESPN+,BSOH,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators
|8:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|ESPN+,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Anaheim Ducks at Edmonton Oilers
|9:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|ESPN+,BSSC,BSSD (Watch this game on Fubo)
