Before Sunday's NBA action tips off, we need to find out who is playing, and who is sidelined due to injury. Below, we provide the full NBA injury report, which covers your favorite team, along with every other squad around the league.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report

3:30 PM ET on Sunday, airing on BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder, SF: Out (Groin), Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF: Questionable (Non-Covid Illness)

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III, C: Out For Season (Knee), Ishmail Wainright, SF: Out (Knee), Deandre Ayton, C: Questionable (Back), Anfernee Simons, SG: Out (Thumb)

Knicks vs. Suns Injury Report

6:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on MSG and AZFamily (Watch this game on Fubo)

Knicks Injuries: Evan Fournier, SG: Questionable (Ankle)

Suns Injuries: Bradley Beal, SG: Out (Back), Kevin Durant, SF: Questionable (Foot), Yuta Watanabe, SF: Questionable (Quadricep), Drew Eubanks, C: Questionable (Ankle), Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee)

Celtics vs. Hawks Injury Report

6:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on NBCS-BOS and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Celtics Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis, PF: Out (Calf), Jrue Holiday, PG: Questionable (Ankle)

Hawks Injuries: Mouhamed Gueye, PF: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin, SG: Out (Thumb), Jalen Johnson, SF: Questionable (Wrist)

Magic vs. Hornets Injury Report

6:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on BSFL and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Magic Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr., C: Out (Hand), Markelle Fultz, PG: Out (Knee)

Hornets Injuries: James Bouknight, SG: Out (Knee), Nick Richards, C: Out (Concussion), P.J. Washington, PF: Questionable (Foot), Terry Rozier, PG: Questionable (Groin), Frank Ntilikina, PG: Out (Leg), Cody Martin, SF: Out (Knee)

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Injury Report

6:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on BSSE and BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Grizzlies Injuries: Marcus Smart, PG: Out (Ankle), Xavier Tillman, PF: Out (Knee), Luke Kennard, SG: Out (Knee), Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles), Jake LaRavia, PF: Out (Eye), Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee)

Timberwolves Injuries: Jordan McLaughlin, PG: Out (Knee), Jaden McDaniels, PF: Out (Ankle), Jaylen Clark, SG: Out (Achilles)

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Sunday, airing on BSOH and SportsNet (Watch this game on Fubo)

Cavaliers Injuries: Ty Jerome, SG: Out (Ankle), Dean Wade, PF: Out (Ankle), Ricky Rubio, PG: Out (Personal), Darius Garland, PG: Questionable (Neck)

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko, C: Out (Respiratory)

Nets vs. Bulls Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Sunday, airing on YES and NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)

Nets Injuries: Cameron Thomas, SG: Out (Ankle), Dennis Smith Jr., PG: Out (Back), Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Hip)

Bulls Injuries: Zach LaVine, SG: Questionable (Foot), Alex Caruso, PG: Questionable (Toe), Lonzo Ball, PG: Out For Season (Knee)

Nuggets vs. Spurs Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on ALT and BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee), Aaron Gordon, PF: Questionable (Heel), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG: Questionable (Ankle), Nikola Jokic, C: Questionable (Back), Reggie Jackson, PG: Questionable (Back), Jamal Murray, PG: Out (Hamstring)

Spurs Injuries: Devin Vassell, SG: Questionable (Adductor)

