With the Las Vegas Raiders playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Michael Mayer a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Michael Mayer score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Mayer has hauled in 20 passes on 29 targets for 224 yards and one TD, averaging 22.4 yards per game.

In one of nine games this year, Mayer has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Michael Mayer Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 3 Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Packers 3 2 39 0 Week 6 Patriots 6 5 75 0 Week 7 @Bears 4 2 13 0 Week 8 @Lions 2 1 19 0 Week 9 Giants 2 2 11 0 Week 10 Jets 5 3 19 1 Week 11 @Dolphins 5 4 46 0

