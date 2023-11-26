Joshua Jacobs will be facing the 18th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Las Vegas Raiders meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Jacobs, on 200 carries, has run for a team-high 661 total yards (60.1 ypg) while scoring five rushing TDs. Jacobs has also gathered 31 passes for 265 yards (24.1 ypg).

Jacobs vs. the Chiefs

Jacobs vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 4 GP / 59.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 59.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Chiefs have not given up 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Kansas City has allowed five opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Chiefs have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 112.4 rushing yards per game conceded by the Chiefs defense makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked run defense.

Opponents of the Chiefs have scored six touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Chiefs' defense is sixth in the league in that category.

Joshua Jacobs Rushing Props vs. the Chiefs

Rushing Yards: 66.5 (-115)

Jacobs Rushing Insights

So far this season, Jacobs has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 11 opportunities).

The Raiders have passed 57.5% of the time and run 42.5% this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 262 rushes this season. He's handled 200 of those carries (76.3%).

Jacobs has rushed for at least one touchdown four times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored five of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (29.4%).

He has 35 red zone rushing carries (74.5% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Joshua Jacobs Receiving Props vs the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-115)

Jacobs Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Jacobs has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 45.5% of his games (five of 11).

Jacobs has been targeted on 46 of his team's 355 passing attempts this season (13.0% target share).

He has 265 receiving yards on 46 targets to rank 109th in NFL play with 5.8 yards per target.

Jacobs, in 11 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Jacobs has been targeted six times in the red zone (13.0% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts).

Jacobs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Dolphins 11/19/2023 Week 11 14 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/12/2023 Week 10 27 ATT / 116 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/5/2023 Week 9 26 ATT / 98 YDS / 2 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/30/2023 Week 8 15 ATT / 61 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/22/2023 Week 7 11 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

