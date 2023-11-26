Will Hunter Renfrow score a touchdown when the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs come together in Week 12 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Hunter Renfrow score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Renfrow's 18 catches are good enough for 171 yards (19 per game). He has been targeted 25 times.

Having played nine games this season, Renfrow has not tallied a TD reception.

Hunter Renfrow Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 1 23 0 Week 3 Steelers 2 2 17 0 Week 4 @Chargers 4 2 12 0 Week 5 Packers 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Bears 3 2 14 0 Week 8 @Lions 4 2 19 0 Week 9 Giants 3 2 32 0 Week 10 Jets 1 1 5 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 5 5 42 0

