Hunter Renfrow has a tough matchup when his Las Vegas Raiders face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Chiefs concede 170.8 passing yards per game, fourth-best in the league.

Renfrow has caught 18 passes on 25 targets for 171 yards. He averages 19 yards per game.

Renfrow vs. the Chiefs

Renfrow vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 4 GP / 62.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 62.8 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Kansas City in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs have allowed 12 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Kansas City has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 170.8 passing yards per game yielded by the Chiefs defense makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Chiefs have surrendered 12 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks seventh in league play.

Hunter Renfrow Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-115)

Renfrow Receiving Insights

In three of eight games this season, Renfrow has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Renfrow has 7.0% of his team's target share (25 targets on 355 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 25 times this season, averaging 6.8 yards per target.

Renfrow does not have a TD reception this year in nine games.

With three red zone targets, Renfrow has been on the receiving end of 6.5% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.

Renfrow's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/30/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

