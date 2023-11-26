With the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Davante Adams a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Davante Adams score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Adams has 64 catches (on 111 targets) and tops the Raiders with 741 yards receiving (67.4 per game) plus four TDs.

In three of 11 games this season, Adams has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Davante Adams Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 9 6 66 0 Week 2 @Bills 8 6 84 1 Week 3 Steelers 20 13 172 2 Week 4 @Chargers 13 8 75 0 Week 5 Packers 4 4 45 0 Week 6 Patriots 5 2 29 0 Week 7 @Bears 12 7 57 0 Week 8 @Lions 7 1 11 0 Week 9 Giants 7 4 34 0 Week 10 Jets 13 6 86 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 13 7 82 1

