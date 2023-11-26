In the Week 12 contest between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Austin Hooper hit paydirt? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Austin Hooper score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Hooper's 14 grabs (on 16 targets) have netted him 135 yards (13.5 per game).

Hooper, in 10 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Austin Hooper Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 1 1 20 0 Week 2 @Bills 2 2 20 0 Week 4 @Chargers 2 1 11 0 Week 5 Packers 2 2 11 0 Week 6 Patriots 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Bears 2 2 18 0 Week 8 @Lions 2 2 19 0 Week 9 Giants 1 1 10 0 Week 10 Jets 1 1 7 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 1 0 0 0

