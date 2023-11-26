In the Week 12 tilt between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Aidan O'Connell score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Aidan O'Connell score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

This season O'Connell has rushed for 9 yards (1.8 per game) on six carries with one touchdown.

O'Connell has one rushing touchdown this season.

Aidan O'Connell Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Chargers 24 39 238 0 1 3 3 1 Week 7 @Bears 10 13 75 1 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Giants 16 25 209 0 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Jets 16 27 153 1 1 2 3 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 24 41 271 1 3 1 3 0

