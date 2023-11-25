Best Bets & Odds for the Wyoming vs. Nevada Game – Saturday, November 25
The Wyoming Cowboys (7-4) have an MWC matchup versus the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-9). For odds and best bets, keep reading.
When and Where is Wyoming vs. Nevada?
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Reno, Nevada
- Venue: Mackay Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Wyoming 31, Nevada 20
- Wyoming has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.
- The Cowboys have played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
- Nevada has been an underdog in eight games this season and won one (12.5%) of those contests.
- The Wolf Pack have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +325 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cowboys an 81.8% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Wyoming (-10.5)
- In 10 Wyoming games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cowboys have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
- Nevada has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Wolf Pack are 5-2 ATS when underdogs by 10.5 points or more this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (41.5)
- Six of Wyoming's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 41.5 points.
- In the Nevada's 11 games this season, seven have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 41.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 43 points per game, 1.5 points more than the over/under of 41.5 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Wyoming
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.5
|44.6
|46.8
|Implied Total AVG
|28.2
|27.2
|29.8
|ATS Record
|6-3-1
|4-1-1
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-6-0
|3-3-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|4-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-4
|2-0
|0-4
Nevada
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.3
|52.8
|53.6
|Implied Total AVG
|34.6
|31.3
|36.8
|ATS Record
|6-4-0
|2-2-0
|4-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-5-0
|2-2-0
|3-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-7
|0-2
|1-5
