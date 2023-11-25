The Wyoming Cowboys (7-4) have an MWC matchup versus the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-9). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Wyoming vs. Nevada? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Wyoming vs. Nevada?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Wyoming 31, Nevada 20

Wyoming 31, Nevada 20 Wyoming has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.

The Cowboys have played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Nevada has been an underdog in eight games this season and won one (12.5%) of those contests.

The Wolf Pack have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +325 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cowboys an 81.8% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Wyoming (-10.5)



Wyoming (-10.5) In 10 Wyoming games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Cowboys have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Nevada has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Wolf Pack are 5-2 ATS when underdogs by 10.5 points or more this year.

Parlay your bets together on the Wyoming vs. Nevada matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41.5)



Over (41.5) Six of Wyoming's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 41.5 points.

In the Nevada's 11 games this season, seven have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 41.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 43 points per game, 1.5 points more than the over/under of 41.5 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Wyoming

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 44.6 46.8 Implied Total AVG 28.2 27.2 29.8 ATS Record 6-3-1 4-1-1 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 3-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 4-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 2-0 0-4

Nevada

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.3 52.8 53.6 Implied Total AVG 34.6 31.3 36.8 ATS Record 6-4-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 0-2 1-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.