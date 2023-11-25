William Karlsson will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes face off at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Fancy a bet on Karlsson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

William Karlsson vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 17:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +10.

In eight of 20 games this year, Karlsson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Karlsson has a point in 14 games this year (out of 20), including multiple points six times.

In 10 of 20 games this year, Karlsson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Karlsson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Karlsson has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 63 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 20 Games 3 20 Points 2 9 Goals 0 11 Assists 2

