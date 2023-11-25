The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Arizona Coyotes is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will William Karlsson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will William Karlsson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Karlsson stats and insights

In eight of 20 games this season, Karlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Coyotes.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

Karlsson averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 63 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Karlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:51 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:46 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 20:42 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 21:44 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:11 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 13:35 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 1 1 0 19:29 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:41 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 16:12 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 2 1 1 16:55 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.