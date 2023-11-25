Big 12 rivals will do battle when the West Virginia Mountaineers (7-4) battle the Baylor Bears (3-8) at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is West Virginia vs. Baylor?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: West Virginia 35, Baylor 23

West Virginia 35, Baylor 23 West Virginia has won two of the four games it was the moneyline favorite this season (50%).

The Mountaineers have played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

This season, Baylor has been the underdog eight times and won two of those games.

The Bears have not won as an underdog of +300 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

The Mountaineers have an 80.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: West Virginia (-11.5)



West Virginia (-11.5) West Virginia has six wins in 10 games versus the spread this season.

This season, the Mountaineers have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.

In Baylor's 10 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Bears are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 11.5 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (54.5)



Over (54.5) This season, six of West Virginia's 11 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 54.5 points.

There have been five Baylor games that have ended with a combined score over 54.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 53.8 points per game, 0.7 points fewer than the total of 54.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

West Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.8 51.9 53.7 Implied Total AVG 32.6 32.6 32.6 ATS Record 6-4-0 4-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-3-0 3-2-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 2-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 1-0 2-2

Baylor

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.3 53.3 55.9 Implied Total AVG 32.7 31.8 34 ATS Record 3-7-0 1-5-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 2-4-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 0-4 2-2

