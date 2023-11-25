Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washoe County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:33 AM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Washoe County, Nevada, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Washoe County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Earl Wooster High School at Carson High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on November 25
- Location: Carson city, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
