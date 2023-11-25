Walker Kessler NBA Player Preview vs. the Pelicans - November 25
Walker Kessler and the rest of the Utah Jazz will be facing the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
In this piece we'll examine Kessler's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Walker Kessler Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Points
|9.5
|8.3
|Rebounds
|7.5
|7.9
|Assists
|--
|0.3
|PRA
|--
|16.5
|PR
|--
|16.2
Looking to bet on one or more of Kessler's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Walker Kessler Insights vs. the Pelicans
- This season, he's put up 3.7% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.4 per contest.
- Kessler's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.8 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.
- The Pelicans concede 113.4 points per game, 17th-ranked in the league.
- The Pelicans give up 45.5 rebounds per contest, ranking 24th in the NBA.
- The Pelicans give up 27.1 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Walker Kessler vs. the Pelicans
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/15/2022
|28
|11
|8
|1
|0
|3
|1
|12/13/2022
|23
|11
|16
|0
|0
|3
|0
|10/23/2022
|22
|7
|9
|2
|0
|2
|0
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.