Walker Kessler and the rest of the Utah Jazz will be facing the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET.

In a 130-113 loss to the Bulls (his previous action) Kessler put up 15 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Kessler's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Walker Kessler Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 9.5 8.3 Rebounds 7.5 7.9 Assists -- 0.3 PRA -- 16.5 PR -- 16.2



Walker Kessler Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 3.7% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.4 per contest.

Kessler's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.8 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Pelicans concede 113.4 points per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

The Pelicans give up 45.5 rebounds per contest, ranking 24th in the NBA.

The Pelicans give up 27.1 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

Walker Kessler vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2022 28 11 8 1 0 3 1 12/13/2022 23 11 16 0 0 3 0 10/23/2022 22 7 9 2 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.