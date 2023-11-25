MWC opponents meet when the UNLV Rebels (9-2) host the San Jose State Spartans (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. UNLV is favored by 2.5 points. The total has been set at 59.5 points for this matchup.

From an offensive standpoint, UNLV ranks 38th in the FBS with 426.9 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 78th in total defense (383.4 yards allowed per contest). In terms of total yards, San Jose State ranks 58th in the FBS (398.3 total yards per game) and 42nd defensively (349.5 total yards allowed per contest).

UNLV vs. San Jose State Game Info

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

UNLV vs San Jose State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UNLV -2.5 -115 -105 59.5 -110 -110 -145 +120

UNLV Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Rebels rank -24-worst with 426 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 68th by allowing 354.3 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

On offense, the Rebels have been getting it done over the last three contests, putting up 40.3 points per game (12th-best). They rank 53rd over the last three games on the other side of the ball (18.3 points per game allowed).

Offensively, UNLV has posted 276.7 passing yards per game over its last three contests (42nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it has allowed an average of 144 passing yards on defense over that time frame (26th-ranked).

It's been a tough three-game stretch for the Rebels, who rank seventh-worst in rushing offense (149.3 rushing yards per game) and -90-worst in rushing defense (210.3 rushing yards per game allowed) over their last three tilts.

The Rebels have covered the spread in their last three games, and went 3-0 overall.

In its past three contests, UNLV has hit the over twice.

UNLV Betting Records & Stats

UNLV has posted a 9-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Rebels have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

UNLV games have gone over the point total on six of 10 occasions (60%).

UNLV has won all five of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

UNLV has played five times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rebels a 59.2% chance to win.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has racked up 2,397 yards (217.9 ypg) on 167-of-261 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 235 rushing yards (21.4 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Vincent Davis, has carried the ball 109 times for 579 yards (52.6 per game), scoring five times.

This season, Jai'Den Thomas has carried the ball 97 times for 453 yards (41.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Ricky White's leads his squad with 1,187 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 71 catches (out of 103 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has hauled in 41 receptions totaling 426 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kaleo Ballungay has racked up 15 catches for 286 yards, an average of 26 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Jeffae Williams has collected 2.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording five TFL, 18 tackles, and one interception.

Jackson Woodard is the team's leading tackler this year. He's totaled 83 tackles, one TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

Jaxen Turner has a team-leading four interceptions to go along with 43 tackles and four passes defended.

