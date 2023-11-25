UNLV vs. San Jose State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
A pair of MWC teams meet when the UNLV Rebels (9-2) face off against the San Jose State Spartans (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Rebels are favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UNLV vs. San Jose State matchup.
UNLV vs. San Jose State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: MW Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UNLV vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UNLV Moneyline
|San Jose State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UNLV (-3)
|58.5
|-165
|+135
|FanDuel
|UNLV (-2.5)
|58.5
|-138
|+115
UNLV vs. San Jose State Betting Trends
- UNLV has compiled a 9-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Rebels have covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- San Jose State is 7-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Spartans are 3-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
