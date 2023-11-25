A pair of MWC teams meet when the UNLV Rebels (9-2) face off against the San Jose State Spartans (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Rebels are favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UNLV vs. San Jose State matchup.

UNLV vs. San Jose State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNLV vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNLV Moneyline San Jose State Moneyline BetMGM UNLV (-3) 58.5 -165 +135 FanDuel UNLV (-2.5) 58.5 -138 +115

Week 13 Odds

UNLV vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

UNLV has compiled a 9-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Rebels have covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

San Jose State is 7-3-0 ATS this season.

The Spartans are 3-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

