The UNLV Rebels (9-2) and the San Jose State Spartans (6-5) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in a clash of MWC foes.

UNLV ranks 56th in scoring defense this year (24.5 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 35.9 points per game. In terms of total yards, San Jose State ranks 57th in the FBS (398.3 total yards per game) and 43rd on the other side of the ball (349.5 total yards allowed per contest).

We provide more info below

UNLV vs. San Jose State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

UNLV vs. San Jose State Key Statistics

UNLV San Jose State 426.9 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.3 (63rd) 383.4 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.5 (36th) 189.6 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.9 (34th) 237.3 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.4 (81st) 13 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (8th) 22 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (17th)

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has thrown for 2,397 yards (217.9 ypg) to lead UNLV, completing 64% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 235 rushing yards on 59 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Vincent Davis has carried the ball 109 times for a team-high 579 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

This season, Jai'Den Thomas has carried the ball 97 times for 453 yards (41.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Ricky White's team-leading 1,187 yards as a receiver have come on 71 receptions (out of 103 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has caught 41 passes while averaging 38.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Kaleo Ballungay has been the target of 19 passes and racked up 15 catches for 286 yards, an average of 26.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

San Jose State Stats Leaders

Chevan Cordeiro has racked up 2,300 yards (209.1 yards per game) while completing 61.4% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 208 yards with three touchdowns.

Kairee Robinson is his team's leading rusher with 141 carries for 959 yards, or 87.2 per game. He's found paydirt 16 times on the ground, as well. Robinson has also chipped in with 16 catches for 197 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Quali Conley has run for 747 yards across 108 carries, scoring eight touchdowns. He's chipped in with 22 catches for 257 yards.

Nick Nash has collected 44 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 597 (54.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 72 times and has eight touchdowns.

Dominick Mazotti has put together a 311-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 22 passes on 34 targets.

Charles Ross' 33 targets have resulted in 22 catches for 287 yards and one touchdown.

