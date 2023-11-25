The UNLV Rebels (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the San Diego Toreros (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
  • TV: ESPN+
UNLV vs. San Diego Scoring Comparison

  • The Rebels score an average of 83.6 points per game, 28.6 more points than the 55 the Toreros allow to opponents.
  • UNLV is 5-0 when it scores more than 55 points.
  • San Diego is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 83.6 points.
  • The 67.2 points per game the Toreros score are 13.6 more points than the Rebels allow (53.6).
  • When San Diego puts up more than 53.6 points, it is 3-1.
  • When UNLV allows fewer than 67.2 points, it is 5-0.
  • The Toreros shoot 43.5% from the field, 9% higher than the Rebels concede defensively.
  • The Rebels shoot 44.3% from the field, just 9.5% higher than the Toreros concede.

UNLV Leaders

  • Desi-Rae Young: 17.4 PTS, 10 REB, 2.4 STL, 53.1 FG%
  • Kiara Jackson: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)
  • Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 12.8 PTS, 42 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43)
  • Alyssa Brown: 4.4 PTS, 40 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
  • Amarachi Kimpson: 6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

UNLV Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Utah Tech W 100-67 Cox Pavilion
11/18/2023 New Hampshire W 93-30 Cox Pavilion
11/24/2023 UCSB W 68-49 Jenny Craig Pavilion
11/25/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion
11/29/2023 @ Northern Arizona - J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
12/2/2023 Arizona - Cox Pavilion

