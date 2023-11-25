The UNLV Rebels (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the San Diego Toreros (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MWC Games

UNLV vs. San Diego Scoring Comparison

The Rebels score an average of 83.6 points per game, 28.6 more points than the 55 the Toreros allow to opponents.

UNLV is 5-0 when it scores more than 55 points.

San Diego is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 83.6 points.

The 67.2 points per game the Toreros score are 13.6 more points than the Rebels allow (53.6).

When San Diego puts up more than 53.6 points, it is 3-1.

When UNLV allows fewer than 67.2 points, it is 5-0.

The Toreros shoot 43.5% from the field, 9% higher than the Rebels concede defensively.

The Rebels shoot 44.3% from the field, just 9.5% higher than the Toreros concede.

UNLV Leaders

Desi-Rae Young: 17.4 PTS, 10 REB, 2.4 STL, 53.1 FG%

17.4 PTS, 10 REB, 2.4 STL, 53.1 FG% Kiara Jackson: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)

12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17) Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 12.8 PTS, 42 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43)

12.8 PTS, 42 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43) Alyssa Brown: 4.4 PTS, 40 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

4.4 PTS, 40 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Amarachi Kimpson: 6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNLV Schedule