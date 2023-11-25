UNLV vs. San Diego November 25 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:07 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The UNLV Rebels (5-0) play the San Diego Toreros (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UNLV vs. San Diego Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UNLV Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Desi-Rae Young: 17.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kiara Jackson: 12.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alyssa Brown: 4.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Amarachi Kimpson: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
San Diego Players to Watch
- Young: 17.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jackson: 12.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Durazo-Frescas: 12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brown: 4.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kimpson: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.