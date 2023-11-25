The UNLV Rebels (5-0) play the San Diego Toreros (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UNLV vs. San Diego Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UNLV Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNLV Players to Watch

Desi-Rae Young: 17.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kiara Jackson: 12.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Alyssa Brown: 4.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

4.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Amarachi Kimpson: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Diego Players to Watch

Young: 17.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jackson: 12.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Durazo-Frescas: 12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Brown: 4.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

4.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Kimpson: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.